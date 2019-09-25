Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Monclova over Yucatan

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 9-3 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Rodriguez capped a five-run inning and gave the Acereros a 9-3 lead after Alex Mejia got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning.

Zach Phillips (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Yucatan starter Yoanner Negrin (15-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Leones, Leo Heras homered and singled.