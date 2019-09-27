Philadelphia takes 6-game losing streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Marlins (56-103, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-80, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.96 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (7-8, 4.77 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Phillies are 34-39 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is slugging .425 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .504 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Marlins are 23-50 against teams from the NL East. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .296, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 166 hits and has 70 RBIs. Harper is 10-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 21 home runs and has 83 RBIs. Jorge Alfaro is 6-for-29 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (ankle), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), Magneuris Sierra: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).