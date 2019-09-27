New York’s LeMahieu puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

New York Yankees (102-57, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (76-83, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (15-6, 3.73 ERA) Rangers: Joe Palumbo (0-2, 9.22 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding an 11-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Texas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 43-35 in home games. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Lance Lynn leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Yankees have gone 45-33 away from home. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the lineup with a mark of .381.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .432. Danny Santana is 9-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 91 RBIs. LeMahieu has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rangers Injuries: Shawn Kelley: (undisclosed), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (thumb), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Willie Calhoun: (arm), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gio Urshela: (hand), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).