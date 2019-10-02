Panthers lose DL Short for the season to shoulder injury

Panthers two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kawann Short will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff.

Short injured the shoulder in Week 2 against Tampa Bay and has missed the past two games.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says in a release Short will need surgery to fix the problem.

Hurney says Short did everything he could possibly do to try to play the past two games, "but we have made the decision that it is in the best long-term interest of KK and the team that he undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season."

The team signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr from the practice squad to fill his roster spot.