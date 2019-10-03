Sports
New York hosts season opener against Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers
New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers square off against the Winnipeg Jets at home for the season opener.
New York went 10-12-6 in Metropolitan Division games and 18-14-9 at home a season ago. The Rangers scored 221 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and seven shorthanded.
Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-18-1 on the road. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season averaging 3.3 per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Rangers Injuries: None listed.
Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).
