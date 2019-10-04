Islanders start season against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (1-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders

Uniondale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders open the season at home against the Washington Capitals on Friday.

New York went 48-27-7 overall and 18-9-1 in Metropolitan Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Islanders recorded 372 assists on 223 total goals last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Washington went 48-26-8 overall and 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Capitals averaged 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower body).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.