Cole, Houston will face Tampa Bay in Game 2 of ALDS

Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

ALDS: Houston leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the ALDS.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .311.

The Rays are 48-33 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.69, Charlie Morton leads the staff with a mark of 3.05.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs. Jose Altuve is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 69 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).