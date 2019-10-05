Alcorn State forces 5 turnovers, beats Alabama State 36-7

Once the lightning passed, Alcorn State brought the thunder, forcing five turnovers and defeating Alabama State 35-7 in a Southwest Athletic Conference showdown Saturday night.

Kickoff was delayed four hours by lightning in the Montgomery area.

Alcorn State (4-2, 3-0) scored twice off Alabama State (2-3, 1-1) turnovers to start the game.

Solomon Muhammad intercepted KHA'Darris Davis' first pass ending the Hornets' opening drive at the 10. LeCharles Pringle caught an 8-yard TD pass from Felix Harper three plays later to put Alcorn State on the board.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Davis fumbled on Alabama State's next drive trying to avoid a sack. Keyron Kinsler Jr. recovered for the Braves and Harper ran 18 yards to make the lead 14-0 with 4:47 left in the first quarter.

Davis was taken off the field by stretcher late in the fourth quarter.

Kinsler intercepted Davis to end Alabama State's third drive and the Braves scored twice more before halftime. Muhammad had two interceptions.