Saturday’s best

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs past Kent State safety Elvis Hines during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. AP Photo

STARS

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, ran for 186 yards and accounted for five TDs, helping the eighth-ranked Badgers coast to a 48-0 win over Kent State.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, threw for 228 yards and accounted for four TDs in the No. 6 Sooners' 45-20 blowout of Kansas.

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, rushed for 172 yards and a TD, and the No. 4 Buckeyes overcame a sluggish start to roll over No. 25 Michigan State 34-10.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

—Rodney Smith, Minnesota, ran for a career-best 211 yards and a TD to help the Gophers beat Illinois 40-17.

—Khalil Tate, Arizona, threw for 404 yards and three TDs in his return from a leg injury to lead the Wildcats to a 35-30 win over Colorado.

—Joe Burrow, LSU, became the first quarterback in program history to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five TDs to help the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat Utah State 42-6.

—Sam Howell, North Carolina, threw for 396 yards and four TDs in a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech.

—Jack Cook, Dayton, threw four of his school-record six TD passes to Adam Trautman in a 56-28 win over Jacksonville.

—Chase Cookus, Northern Arizona, threw for 406 yards and five TDs to help the Lumberjacks beat Northern Colorado 41-23.

—Tyrece Nick, South Carolina State, threw for a career-high five TDs in a38-24 win over Delaware State.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw a career-high five TD passes and had only four incompletions in a little more than two quarters in the No. 9 Fighting Irish's 52-0 victory over Bowling Green.

—Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, threw for 377 yards and four TDs in a 35-28 win over Texas Southern.

___

MEAN WOLVERINES

Leaning on a sack-making, turnover-producing defense, No. 19 Michigan earned a desperately needed win.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Wolverines an early double-digit lead and their defense did the rest in a 10-3 win over No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks.

The Wolverines were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes' turnovers.

Iowa failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion.

___

PERINE'S PAYBACK

Lamical Perine was too slow to play for Auburn three years ago, a hurtful evaluation that's stuck with him.

He showed plenty of speed while running away from the Tigers — and a few guys he played against in high school — in the Swamp.

Perine broke loose for an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Florida's defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn 24-13 in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt's tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program's longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.

Doing it against Auburn was extra special.

___

NUMBERS

15_Wins with no losses all-time by San Diego against Marist after a 31-7 victory.

21_Years since Tulane last opened 4-1.

33_Straight games with a TD pass by Oregon's Justin Hebert.

413_Yards rushing by Mississippi in its 31-6 win over Vanderbilt, the Rebels' most in an SEC game since 1979.

___

SMU COMEBACK

SMU needed a massive comeback to remain undefeated.

Shane Buechele threw a 25-yard touchdown to James Proche in the third overtime and the No. 24 Mustangs beat Tulsa 43-37, coming back from a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to win in its first game as a ranked team in 33 years.

After Tulsa missed its second field goal in overtime, Proche made a leaping catch in the front corner of the end zone over a defender and got a foot down before going out of bounds. The play was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned on replay review.

SMU this week moved into the AP poll for the first time since October 1986, before NCAA sanctions that included the death penalty. The Mustangs didn't field a team in 1987 and 1988.