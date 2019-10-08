The Latest: Wallabies change 10 for Georgia

The Latest on Day 19 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3 p.m.

Australia has made 10 changes to the starting lineup that beat Uruguay last weekend for its last Pool D match against Georgia on Friday in Shizuoka.

A win will secure the Wallabies a quarterfinals spot.

Flanker Jack Dempsey is the only player to retain his place in the forwards. David Pocock is captain.

Halves Nic White and Matt To'omua, wing Jordan Petaia and fullback Kurtley Beale also return. To'omua switches from inside center to flyhalf and Petaia moves from left to right wing.

White and To'omua have never previously played together at 9 and 10 for Australia. They are the 11th halves combination for the Wallabies since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The front row of Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, and Sekope Kepu started together only once previously, last November in the 37-18 loss to England.

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Jordan Petaia, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Matt To'omua, Nic White; Isi Naisarani, David Pocock (captain), Jack Dempsey, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Adam Coleman, Michael Hooper, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano, Dane Haylett-Petty.

___

2:45 p.m.

Two-time champion South Africa seeks a bonus-point win at the expense of Canada to be certain of advancing to the quarterfinals in the only Rugby World Cup match on Tuesday.

The teams meet indoors in Kobe's Misaki Stadium, and both teams are wary of controlling possession. All three previous games in Kobe — England-United States, Scotland-Samoa, Ireland-Russia — have suffered from more than 30 handling errors each in humid conditions. But the Tier One side has won each time.

The Springboks have rebounded from their opening loss to New Zealand by beating Namibia 57-3 and 14-man Italy 49-3, and expect their second-string team to manage Canada.

The Canadians have lost to Italy 48-7 and to New Zealand 63-0, and are building to a last Pool B match against Namibia this weekend.