Astros will host Rays in decisive Game 5 of ALDS

Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 4.15 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros -271; over/under is 7 runs

ALDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will host Tampa Bay in the final game of the ALDS Thursday.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .495, good for first in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with a .592 slugging percentage, including 80 extra-base hits and 41 home runs.

The Rays are 48-33 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.69, Charlie Morton paces the staff with a mark of 3.05.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs. George Springer is 8-for-29 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 33 home runs home runs and is slugging .558. Tommy Pham has 10 hits and is batting .263 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (left foot).