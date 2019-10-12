Calgary visits Vegas after shootout win

Calgary Flames (2-1-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2-2-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Vegas after the Flames knocked off Dallas 3-2 in a shootout.

Vegas finished 28-19-3 in Western Conference play and 24-12-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season averaging 3.5 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: None listed.