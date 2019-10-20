Lukaku and Martinez each score braces in Inter win

Inter's Niccolo Barella, right, takes on Sassuolo's Francesco Magnanelli during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Inter Milan at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Elisabetta Baracchi

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez each scored twice for Inter Milan but the Nerazzurri struggled defensively in a 4-3 win at Sassuolo on Sunday in Serie A.

The victory moved second-place Inter back within a point of eight-time defending champion Juventus, which beat Bologna 2-1 a day earlier.

It was an emotional day for Sassuolo, which was playing for the first time since the death of club owner Giorgio Squinzi.

There was a minute of silence observed in Squinzi's memory before kickoff and Domenico Berardi dedicated Sassuolo's opening goal to the team patron by pointing his hands to the sky.

Lukaku, Inter's prized offseason signing from Manchester United, now has five goals in eight Italian league matches and four in the Nerazzurri's four away matches. Before Lukaku, the last Inter player to score four or more in his first four away Serie A games was Diego Milito in November 2009 — the season in which Milito led Inter to the Champions League title.

Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga scored late for Sassuolo after Inter had gone ahead 4-1.