Philadelphia tips off season at home against Boston

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics in the season opener.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 8-8 in Atlantic Division action during the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 31.7 bench points last season.

Boston finished 49-33 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division play a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 37.8 from deep.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: None listed.

Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: out (knee).