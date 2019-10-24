No. 15 Texas tries to stay in Big 12 chase with visit to TCU

Texas's Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against the Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. AP Photo

No. 15 Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) at TCU (3-3, 1-2), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Texas by 1.

Series record: Texas leads 63-25-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Longhorns are trying to stay in the running for a spot in the Big 12 championship game and a likely rematch with Oklahoma after narrowly avoiding what would have been a disastrous loss in a 50-48 win over Kansas. The path to bowl eligibility is getting tough for the Horned Frogs coming off consecutive Big 12 road losses, a rarity under coach Gary Patterson. TCU's first four-game winning streak against Texas since the 1930s ended last year in Austin.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger against a TCU defense that leads the Big 12 and ranks 11th nationally. While overshadowed by Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Ehlinger ranks sixth nationally with 21 touchdown passes, sixth in total offense (2,375 yards) and 10th in passing yards per game (294). The Horned Frogs are second in the Big 12 in pass defense, allowing 181 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: A healthy and productive target of Ehlinger is 6-foot-5 receiver Collin Johnson, who caught four passes in Texas' final drive against Kansas. He missed three games because of a nagging leg injury but has played the last two weeks and has resumed his role of go-to guy for Ehlinger.

TCU: Freshman QB Max Duggan hasn't thrown an interception in 142 pass attempts. The school record is 154, set by Jeff Ballard in 2006. But the Horned Frogs are ninth in the 10-team Big 12 in passing offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Longhorns, who have lost their past two games in Fort Worth, haven't dropped three in a row at TCU since 1942-46. ... The Horned Frogs are 5-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12. ... Patterson was the defensive coordinator in 1987 at Cal Lutheran, Texas coach Tom Herman's alma mater. ... Texas is the only Big 12 team converting at least 50 percent of its third downs. The Longhorns are at 56%, which ranks second nationally. ... TCU is 25-25 against ranked opponents under Patterson.