Johnson, Pack run past Mount Olive in exhibition win

N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) steals the ball from Mount Olive’s Jonathan Mebane (22) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s exhibition basketball game Sunday against Mount Olive was all Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts wanted.

The Pack rolled to an easy 113-73 victory at PNC Arena, allowing Keatts to look at different lineup combinations and defensive looks, substitute freely and not concern himself with the score for 40 minutes.

One player often on the floor for the Pack: senior guard Markell Johnson, who scored 26 points. That won’t change this season, given all that Johnson brings to the lineup.

The Pack begins the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 with a home game against Georgia Tech. It’s a rare ACC opener, all the better for the ACC Network.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Pack applied the pressure from the opening jump and didn’t let up in the first half. Especially Johnson.

Johnson was all over the court, hawking the ball, looking to run, hitting his shots, finding the opening man. Johnson had 20 points, four assists and four steals -- in the first half.

Devon Daniels and C.J. Bryce each had 20 points and Pat Andree 17 for the Pack, which scored 37 points off turnovers.

With suspended center D.J. Funderburk watching at courtside across from the NCSU bench, the Pack bolted to a 13-0 lead as all five starters scored.

Johnson had a high-rise dunk and a lob pass to big man Manny Bates for an easy basket. Daniels had a fast-break layup off a no-look pass from Johnson, and Jericole Hellems hit an open 3. For the Pack, it was that easy.

The second wave gave Pack fans their first look at some of the newcomers in action -- Andree, Danny Dixon and A.J. Taylor -- along with junior guard Braxton Beverly, still sporting his full beard. A couple of freshmen from Raleigh, Chase Graham and Max Farthing, also got minutes.

The Pack’s lead continued to grow -- 18-2, 26-5, 49-21 -- as Johnson nailed some 3-pointers, Bryce looked to slash to the basket and the Pack converted 14 Mount Olive turnovers into points in a 64-point first half.

Andree, the transfer from Lehigh, showed off his shooting touch at the Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum but had trouble getting started Sunday at PNC Arena. The 6-8 forward missed five of six shots in the first half, including three 3s, but relaxed and knocked down a 3 to begin the second half and soon added a basket off a baseline drive.

Hellems did not play in the second half because of an injury. Freshman Dereon Seabron also missed the game with a leg injury.

Keatts was on his feet and being heard much of the first half -- “Go, go, go!” -- but took a seat on the bench much of the second.