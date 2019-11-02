Drummond has 25 points and 20 rebounds, Pistons beat Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) and center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 20 rebounds, Bruce Brown added career highs of 22 points and seven assists and the Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Saturday night.

Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and helped seal it with a driving basket and two free throws in the final 30 seconds of both teams' second game in two nights.

Drummond had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the third straight game and fourth time in seven games this season. He added six assists, five blocks and three steals.

Kyrie Irving had his first triple-double with Brooklyn with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Taurean Prince added 20 points.

NUGGETS 91, MAGIC 87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 20 points and seven rebounds and both made big late plays to help Denver beat Orlando.

Jokic hit a shot from the corner with 1:53 left to put Denver up 84-81. Murray made a jumper with 1:24 left, drove for a dunk and an 88-83 lead with 35 seconds remaining, and wrapped up the victory with two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

Nikola Vuevic scored 24 points for Orlando. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and nine rebounds.

THUNDER 115, PELICANS 104

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds in Oklahoma City's victory over New Orleans.

Dennis Schroder and rookie Darius Bazley each added 17 points, Danilo Gallinari had 16 points and Chris Paul finished with 15 points and nine assists. JJ Redick scored 17 points for the Pelicans.