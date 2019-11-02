Great Scott leads Indiana past Northwestern for 4th straight

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo

Stevie Scott III ran for two touchdowns and caught a third Saturday to lead the Indiana Hoosiers past Northwestern 34-3.

Indiana (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) has won four straight — its longest streak in conference play since 1993.

They did it despite losing starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with yet another injury in the first half. Peyton Ramsey was 7 of 10 with 108 yards and one TD to help Indiana lock up its first seven-win season since 2007.

Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) has lost six straight overall and has failed to top the 10-point mark in four consecutive games. It's the longest skid for the Wildcats since a seven-game losing streak in 2013.

They had won five straight and nine of the previous 10 in this series.

But this one was downright ugly.

Quarterback Aidan Smith fumbled after a 22-yard run on Northwestern's first offensive play and Indiana capitalized seven plays later with Scott's 2-yard TD run for a 10-0 lead. Scott had 26 carries for 116 yards.

After the Wildcats settled for a 25-yard field goal and the defense forced a punt, they gave it away again on a fumble at the Northwestern 18. This time, the Hoosiers scored on the fourth play — Penix's 1-yard plunge to make it 17-3.

Northwestern helped set up Scott's second 2-yard TD run with two pass interference penalties in the end zone — its third and fourth of the half. Indiana scored all three of its first-half TDs after pass interference calls to take a 24-3 halftime lead.

And it didn't get any better in the second half.

Scott scored on a 20-yard TD reception in the third quarter and the Hoosiers added a field goal early in the fourth. Northwestern suffered its second-most lopsided loss of the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: This loss essentially seals the Wildcats' postseason fate. Northwestern will not be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014 — a jarring reality for a team that won the league's West Division title last season.

Indiana: The Hoosiers' breakthrough season continues. With three regular-season games left, Indiana is positioning itself for a solid bowl bid. It hasn't won eight games in a season since 1993 and hasn't won nine since its 1967 Big Ten championship season.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Purdue next Saturday, still seeking its first conference win.

Indiana: Visits Penn State on Nov. 16 following next week's bye.