Bruins take on the Penguins, seek 6th straight win

Pittsburgh Penguins (8-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-1-2, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Bruins take on Pittsburgh.

The Bruins are 4-0-2 in conference play. Boston averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Penguins are 2-3-0 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh has scored six power-play goals, converting on 14.3% of chances.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 13 goals and has totaled 27 points. Marchand has totaled five goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-11 in 10 games played this season. Jake Guentzel has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.