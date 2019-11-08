Buffalo faces Tampa Bay, seeks to end 3-game slide

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division)

Stockholm; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo aims to break its three-game slide with a win against Tampa Bay.

The Sabres are 5-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 26.9% of chances.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Lightning are 4-2-0 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is seventh in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 17 points, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists. Jeff Skinner has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with eight total assists and has recorded 13 points. Brayden Point has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.