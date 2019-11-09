Evans runs, passes UL Monroe to 45-31 win over Georgia State

Caleb Evans threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and another score, leading UL Monroe to a 45-31 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night.

Josh Johnson added 168 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Warhawks (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt). He scored twice.

The score was tied at 31 after the third quarter before Evans closed out the win with touchdown passes of 1 and 14 yards to Markis McCray in the final period.

The teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense. The Warhawks rushed for 299 yards and passed for 291, a total of 590. The Panthers' 536 yards came on 414 rushing and 122 passing.

Tra Barnett carried 32 times for 190 yards for the Panthers and Destin Coates had nine carries for 119 yards. Barnett has 432 rushing yards in the past two games.

The loss ends Georgia State's four-game winning streak and drops the Panthers (6-3, 3-2) one game in the loss column behind Appalachian State in the East Division. Appalachian State (4-1) played a nonleague game against South Carolina on Saturday.

In the West Division, UL Monroe and Arkansas State (3-2) trail Louisiana (4-1) by one game.