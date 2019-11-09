Childs scores 22 to lead Bradley over IUPUI 90-56

Elijah Childs had 22 points and 15 rebounds as Bradley easily beat IUPUI 90-56 on Saturday night.

Darrell Brown had 14 points and 10 assists for Bradley (1-1). Danya Kingsby added 13 points. Nate Kennell had 12 points and six rebounds and Koch Bar added another 12 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (0-2). Marcus Burk added 15 points. Elyjah Goss led the team with eight rebounds.

Bradley plays Illinois-Chicago at home next Saturday. IUPUI takes on Anderson (IN) at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25