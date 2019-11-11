Burk scores 25 to carry IUPUI past Anderson (IN) 72-55

Marcus Burk had 25 points as IUPUI got past Division III's Anderson (IN) 72-55 on Monday night.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for IUPUI (1-2). Elyjah Goss added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Williams had seven rebounds and seven points for the Jaguars.

Dalton DuBois had 17 points for the Ravens. Maurice Knight added three blocks. Jake Gudorf had eight rebounds.

IUPUI faces South Florida on the road on Wednesday.

