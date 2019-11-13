Las Vegas tourism officials OK spring marathon on the Strip

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo competitors run by Mandalay Bay, the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip in Las Vegas. Tourism officials have approved a second, springtime Las Vegas marathon to run in the shadow of the glittering marquees of the resort-lined Strip. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday, Nov, 12, 2019, authorized spending $150,000 to promote the race on the first Saturday in April, beginning in 2021. AP Photo

Tourism officials have approved a second Las Vegas marathon to be run beneath the glittering marquees of the Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday authorized spending $150,000 to promote the race on the first Saturday in April, beginning in 2021.

Officials say the main difference between the new Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and the one run in November is that it’ll occur on a Saturday night instead of Sunday.

This year’s marathon, half-marathon, 10 kilometer and 5 kilometer races are this weekend.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Organizers say more than 40,000 people from 50 states and 86 countries registered for races a year ago.

The marathon and half-marathon begin and end on the Las Vegas Strip.