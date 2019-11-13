Nolley, Hokies too much for S. Carolina Upstate in 80-57 win

Virginia Tech's Nahiem Alleyne (4) shoots past South Carolina-Upstate's Tommy Bruner (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry

Landers Nolley II scored 23 points to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-57 victory over USC Upstate on Wednesday.

Nolley connected on 8 of 14 from the floor to pace the Hokies (3-0), who shot 53.4% (31 of 58) and connected on 13 3-pointers. Jalen Cone added 11 points.

Nolley, a redshirt freshman, scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half. He now is averaging better than 21 points on the season.

“Your better players are going to get the majority of the shots,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said. “This isn’t a democracy. This isn’t we’re all created equal. Those good ones, they love playing for me because we get them to where they want to be. … he’s got a little more of a green light than the others. That’s just the way it’s going to be."

Everette Hammond led the Spartans (1-3) with 15 points.

Virginia Tech trailed early in the game, falling behind 16-11, but the Hokies' Nahiem Alleyne hit baskets on back-to-back possessions, including a 3-pointer, and he sparked a 20-4 run that gave Virginia Tech the lead for good.

Four different Hokies hit 3-pointers in that run. The Hokies shot 51.9% (14 of 27) in the first half and led 38-24 at halftime.

“Our defense is everything,” Nolley said. “Our defense helps us go down to the other end and have good offense. So, we just feed off our defense, and that’s what makes us run. That makes our team flow.”

The Spartans, who missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, cut the lead to nine on two occasions in the second half — the final time coming on two free throws by Hammond with 11:18 remaining. But the Hokies then went on a 10-0 run and ended any hopes of a comeback.

USC Upstate made just 3-of-25 3-point attempts.

“They made shots, and we didn’t,” USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson said. “That’s the bottom line. We were 3-for-25 from the 3-point line, and 23 of those were really, good shots that we’ve got to take, and we’ve got to be able to make. … they’re a 3-point shooting team, and they made 13 tonight. We were not able to make any, and that was the difference in the game.”

TIP-INS

USC Upstate: The Spartans, whose roster consists of 12 freshmen and sophomores, would do well to shoot fewer 3-pointers. They came into the game shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc and then missed their first 17 3-pointers against the Hokies. They'll need better shot selection if they want to improve on their six-win total from last year.

Virginia Tech: Cone, a freshman played his best game, coming off the bench to score 11 points hitting three 3-pointers. He and the Hokies' other freshman guard, Hunter Cattoor, combined for 20 points. Virginia Tech doesn’t have a deep bench and will need to get more from both players going forward.

UP NEXT

USC Upstate: The Spartans returns to the court Monday at Akron.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Lehigh on Saturday.