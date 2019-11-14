Steelers WR Smith-Schuster, RB Conner injured against Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster left Thursday’s game against the Browns with an apparent head injury.

Smith-Schuster absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Browns cornerback Greedy Williams in the second quarter. Smith-Schuster caught a pass over the middle from Mason Rudolph before he was hit by Williams and sandwiched by two other defenders.

Smith-Schuster stayed down on the field for several moments while being examined by Pittsburgh’s medical staff. He got up and walked directly to the Steelers’ locker room for evaluation and treatment.

The Steelers did not provide an immediate update on Smith-Schuster’s condition.

The 22-year-old came in with a team-leading 36 receptions for 503 yards and three touchdowns.

Also, Steelers running back James Conner left in the second quarter after re-injuring his right shoulder. He missed Pittsburgh’s past two games with the injury and was wearing extra-large shoulder pads for added protection.