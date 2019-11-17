Sports

Ranking the 25 best 2020 high school basketball recruits in North and South Carolina

Raleigh Word of God 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Todd is a top-15 national recruit and the No. 2 power forward in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

He’s also No. 1 in the Observer’s annual Carolinas Top 50 high school basketball recruiting chart. Each year, the newspaper names the top 50 football and basketball recruits, 25 seniors from each state.

Todd committed to Michigan last month.

The Observer’s Top 50 football recruits debuted in the fall and will be updated in February.

North Carolina’s Top 25 Basketball Recruits

Rk.Name (School)HTPos.College
1.Isaiah Todd (Raleigh Word of God)6-10FMichigan
2.Josh Hall (Hickory Moravian Prep)6-9FUndecided
3. Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day)6-1PGNC State
4.Carson McCorkle (Greensboro Day)6-3CGVirginia
5.Shakeel Moore (Hickory Moravian Prep)6-0PGN.C. State
6.Jaylon Gibson (Cary Grace Christian)6-10CWake Forest
7.Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg)6-3SGGa. Tech
8.Josh Banks (Olympic)6-4SGVCU
9.Nick Farrar (Apex Friendship)6-7FNC State
10.Ricky Council IV (Northern Durham)6-4G/FUndecided
11.Jajuan Carr (Burgaw Pender)6-2CGUndecided
12.Jaden Seymour (Northside Christian)6-8FFUndecided
13.Ahmil Flowers (Greensboro Grimsley)6-4SGHigh Point
14.Tay Williams (Charlotte Liberty Heights)6-8FUndecided
15.Dean Reiber (Northwest Guilford)6-8FRutgers
16.Cam Stitt (United Faith)6-8FUndecided
17.Justin Thomas (Fayetteville Village Christian)6-6FUndecided
18.Garrett Hien (Concord First Assembly)6-9FFurman
19.Jackson Threadgill (Davidson Day)6-5FCharlotte
20.Justice Ajobor (Arden Christ School)6-9CHarvard
21. Mylyjael Poteat (Burlington School)6-9FRice
22.Silas Mason (Greensboro Smith)6-6FUndecided
23.Keishon Porter (Southwest Edgecomb)6-3GRadford
24.Javarzia Belton (Hickory Moravian Prep)6-10CUndecided
25.Nic McMullen (Greensboro Smith)6-8FMurray State

South Carolina’s Top 25 Recruits

Rk.Name (School)HTPos.College
1.P.J. Hall (Roebuck Dorman)6-9FClemson
2.Myles Tate (Roebuck Dorman)5-11GButler
3.Naseem Khaalid (Greenville Legacy Charter)6-1GFla. State
4.Dillon Jones (Columbia Keenan)6-6FUndecided
5.Saiveon Williams (Rock Hill)6-3GUndecided
6.Quentin Hodge (Sumter Lakewood)6-5GUndecided
7.Jalen Deloach (Columbia Gray Academy)6-8FUndecided
8.Jordan Burch (Columbia Hammond)6-6FUndecided
9.Patrick Iriel (Columbia AC Flora)6-9FSouth Carolina
10.Mezziah Oakman (Columbia Ben Lippen)7-0CUndecided
11.Ja’Von Benson (Columbia Ridge View)6-8FSouth Carolina
12.Jalen Coit (Cheraw)5-11GUndecided
13.Chase Cannon (Charleston Porter Gaud)6-7FUndecided
14.Dallan Wright (Saluda)6-1GUndecided
15.Isaiah Caldwell (Columbia Heathwood Hall)6-3GUndecided
16.Raekwon Horton (Columbia Keenan)6-6FUndecided
17.Emorie Knox (Myrtle Beach)6-0GUndecided
18.CJ Platin (Greenville Legacy Charter)6-5FUndecided
19.Destin Clark (Indian Land)6-1GUndecided
20.Derrick Fields (Greenville Traveler’s Rest)6-3GUndecided
21.Travion Davis (Santee Lake Merion)6-3GUndecided
22.Draylan Burton (Greenville Powdersville)6-1GUndecided
23.Justin Amadi (Simpsonville Hillcrest)6-5G/FUndecided
24.Dorian Miles (Greenville Eastside)6-5G/FUndecided
25.Brendon Benson (Central Daniel)6-5FUndecided
