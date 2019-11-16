UL-Lafayette beats South Alabama, stays atop Sun Belt West

Elijah Mitchell rushed 17 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 37-27 on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) maintained their one-game lead over Arkansas State in the West Division.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 straight points to lead 37-21 on Trey Ragas’ 23-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the game.

Tra Minter scored on an 11-yard run for the Jaguars (1-9, 0-6) with 2:48 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed, and South Alabama was driving near midfield on its next possession when time ran out.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Minter finished with 137 yards rushing and Carlos Davis added 122 yards on the ground, each running for a touchdown for the Jaguars. South Alabama finished with 352 yards rushing and four TD runs.