No. 14 Oregon beats Texas Arlington 67-47

Texas-Arlington's Jabari Narcis, pressures Oregon's Chris Duarte on a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. AP Photo

Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to lead No. 14 Oregon to a ragged 67-47 victory over Texas Arlington on Sunday night.

The senior guard also led the Ducks (4-0) with eight rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Phillips led the Mavericks (2-2) with 14 points. They shot 23.4% from the field.

Oregon scored 13 consecutive points midway through the first half to take a 29-16 lead and built that margin to 37-21 before the Mavericks scored the final seven points of the half to pull to 37-28.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Pritchard had 11 of his points in the opening 20 minutes.

The contrast in shooting was dramatic, with Oregon shooting 51.7%.

Oregon’s offense went stagnant to open the second half except for Pritchard, who scored the first seven points of the half for the Ducks. Pritchard’s 3-pointer got the Ducks back in front by double digits at 44-34.

Will Richardson, Pritchard’s backup, scored on a rebound basket to start a 10-0 run by Oregon that restored its lead to 54-36 with under nine minutes left and the Ducks kept the lead by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: With their four opening wins, including a triumph over No. 13 Memphis, the Ducks should be looking at a slight rise from their current ranking of No. 14.

Texas Arlington: The Mavericks haven’t fared well in stepping up in competition, going 0-6 against Pac-12 schools and 1-31 against opponents that were ranked at the time of the meeting.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Houston on Friday.

Texas Arlington: At No. 8 Gonzaga on Tuesday night.