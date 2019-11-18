Cleveland faces New York on 3-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland heads into the matchup against New York as losers of three games in a row.

New York finished 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game last season, 44.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 44.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

New York and Cleveland play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 108-87 in the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 10. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 31 points, and Julius Randle led New York with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), John Henson: out (hamstring).