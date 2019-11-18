Jones lifts Coastal Carolina past Middle Tennessee 93-72

Devante Jones had 21 points as Coastal Carolina routed Middle Tennessee 93-72 on Monday night.

Ebrima Dibba had a career-high 17 points for Coastal Carolina (2-2). Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 13 points and Tommy Burton had 11 points. Isaac Hippolyte grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

C.J. Jones had 21 points for the Blue Raiders (3-1). Antonio Green added 18 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

Both teams will participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday. Coastal Carolina plays Utah and Middle Tennessee goes against No. 17 Villanova.

