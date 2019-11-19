Devils host the Bruins following overtime victory

Boston Bruins (12-3-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-8-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Boston Bruins after the Devils knocked off Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Devils are 4-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 14.3% of chances.

The Bruins are 6-2-5 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is eighth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last matchup on Oct. 12, Boston won 3-0. Brad Marchand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hall has recorded 17 total points while scoring two goals and collecting 15 assists for the Devils. Kyle Palmieri has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 17 goals and has recorded 32 points. Marchand has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Kevin Rooney: out (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.