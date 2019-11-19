St. Louis takes on Tampa Bay on 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-4-5, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to end its three-game slide when the Blues play Tampa Bay.

The Blues are 5-2-3 at home. St. Louis has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 80.6% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 5-4-1 in road games. Tampa Bay ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with seven.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 11 goals and has recorded 18 points. Ryan O'Reilly has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with seven goals and has 20 points. Victor Hedman has collected four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.