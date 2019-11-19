A&M hosts Troy

Troy (1-3) vs. Texas A&M (2-1)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M goes up against Troy in an early season matchup. Troy easily beat Carver College by 27 on Monday, while Texas A&M fell to Gonzaga on Friday, 79-49.

SQUAD LEADERS: Texas A&M's Savion Flagg has averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds while Jay Jay Chandler has put up 11 points and two steals. For the Trojans, Zay Williams has averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Darian Adams has put up 12.5 points.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Across four appearances this season, Troy's Williams has shot 56 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Troy's Adams has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 44 percent of them, and is 7 of 18 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy has averaged 72.3 points per game over its last five games. The Trojans have given up 76.8 points per game over that span.

