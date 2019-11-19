Georgia hosts Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (2-0) vs. Georgia (3-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Georgia both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia Tech won easily 64-41 over Elon on Nov. 11. Georgia is coming off a 100-66 win over Delaware State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Georgia's Anthony Edwards has averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 22 points while James Banks III has put up 15.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 blocks.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 75 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia has scored 95.3 points per game and allowed 74.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Georgia Tech defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 298th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25