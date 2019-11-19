No. 16 Memphis faces Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (3-1) vs. No. 16 Memphis (3-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis hosts Arkansas-Little Rock in an early season matchup. Arkansas-Little Rock blew out Central Arkansas by 20 on the road on Sunday. Memphis is coming off a 102-56 win at home over Alcorn State on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis' James Wiseman has averaged 14.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Lester Quinones has put up 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Trojans, Markquis Nowell has averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Ben Coupet Jr. has put up 14 points and seven rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nowell has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Memphis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 97 points while giving up 55.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Trojans. Memphis has an assist on 56 of 95 field goals (58.9 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 91.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25