McCadden’s 28 pts leads Georgia Southern past Mercer 98-88

Elijah McCadden scored a career-high 28 points with a career-best seven 3-pointers and Georgia Southern beat Mercer 98-88 on Tuesday night.

Ike Smith added 20 points for the Eagles (3-2) and Simeon Carter scored 19 off the bench.

Georgia Southern led 48-46 at halftime. Quan Jackson’s layup broke a 57-all tie and the Eagles led for the remainder. Jackson’s layup started a 13-1 run to put the Eagles in control. Ross Cummings’ jumper with 6:13 left brought the Bears (3-2) within 82-74 but they couldn’t get closer.

The Eagles finished 37-of-64 shooting (57.8%) which included 12-of-29 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Ethan Stair scored a career-high 28 points with six 3s for Mercer. Cummings and Djordje Dimitrijevic each scored 16, Maciej Bender added 14 and James Glisson III 10.