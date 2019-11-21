Williams carries Appalachian St. past Charlotte 64-55

O'Showen Williams registered 19 points as Appalachian State beat Charlotte 64-55 on Thursday night.

Adrian Delph had 15 points for Appalachian State (4-3).

Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 20 points for the 49ers (2-2).

Appalachian State matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Tuesday. Charlotte takes on Georgia State on the road on Wednesday.

