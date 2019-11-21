Islanders beat Pens 4-3 to extend point streak to 16 games.

New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. The Islanders won 4-3. AP Photo

Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game 4:16 into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Thursday night to extend their point streak to a franchise-record 16 games.

Nelson, who also scored the overtime winner at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, got a pass from Mathew Barzal on the left side on a rush. He cut across the front of a goal to avoid a defender and draw goalie Matt Murray out of position, and then backhanded the puck into the right side for his eighth.

The Islanders improved to 15-0-1 during their streak while winning their fifth straight since an overtime loss to the Penguins on Nov. 7. New York had earned points in 15 straight games three times previously, the last during a 15-game win streak in the 1981-82 season.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for the Penguins. Murray finished with 20 saves.

PANTHERS 5, DUCKS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored his second goal of the game 22 seconds into overtime, and the Panthers rallied with five straight goals.

Brett Connolly sparked the comeback with two goals in 27 seconds in the second period, and Dominic Toninato tied it with 4:23 remaining in the third. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.

Florida became the second team in NHL history to overcome a deficit of four-plus goals to win a game multiple times in a season, joining the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers also pulled off the trick in a 5-4 shootout win at Boston on Nov. 12.

Ondrej Kase had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Rickard Rakell, Nick Ritchie and Max Jones also scored. John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak got his NHL-leading 20th goal, helping Boston to the victory.

Brad Marchand scored twice for the Bruins, who won for the third time in four games (3-0-1) following a four-game skid. Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots.

Buffalo has dropped nine of 10 (1-7-2) after winning nine of its first 12 games. Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour scored for the Sabres, and Linus Ullmark had 24 saves.

Bruins star center Patrice Bergeron had an assist in his return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

BLUE JACKETS 5, RED WINGS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand, Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson scored in the third period, powering Columbus to its third straight win.

Jenner beat Jimmy Howard with a sharp-angle shot 8:43 into the third, 63 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s tying power-play goal. Robinson made it 5-3 before Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi scored with 3:14 left.

Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves.

Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit, which has lost four straight. Filip Hronek and Luke Glendening also scored, and Howard made 32 saves.

FLYERS 5, HURRICANES 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and two assists, helping the Flyers stop a four-game slide.

Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist in his second NHL game. Ivan Provorov also scored, Travis Konecny had three assists and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter with 5.7 seconds left.

Carolina had won four in a row. Lucas Wallmark tied it at 3 at 3:24 of the third period, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist 80 seconds apart in the first, and Sebastian Aho also scored.

Brian Elliott made 33 saves for Philadelphia while Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots for Carolina.