No. 10 Mississippi State women rout Jackson State 92-53

Mississippi State guard Jayla Hemingway (00) has her shot blocked by Jackson State guard J'Niya Tallie (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi State won 92-53. AP Photo

Jessika Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds to help No. 10 Mississippi State rout Jackson State 92-53 on Thursday night.

Freshman Rickea Jackson added 13 points, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 12, and Myah Taylor finished with 11 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-0) in their first road game of the season. Chloe Bibby had a career-high 15 rebounds.

Former Mississippi State player Ameshya Williams had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (1-4).

The Bulldogs took the lead before the opening tip after Jackson State was given an administrative technical foul.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mississippi State led 19-11 t the end of the first quarter and 45-22 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have four games left in a two-week road stretch, the Bulldogs came out victorious. MSU will play at Marquette on Monday and then head to Canada for the Greater Victoria Invitational in British Columbia.

Jackson State: Thursday night was the first time Jackson State has hosted the Bulldogs on their floor. The first five games of the schedule were brutal for the Tigers, who played at No. 18 Miami and No. 21 Indiana.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Marquette on Monday.

Jackson State: At Central Arkansas on Nov. 30.