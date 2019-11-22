Iceland drawn to play Romania in Euro 2020 playoffs

Players of Iceland team pose for a group photo before the Euro 2020 Group H qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Iceland in Istanbul, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo)

Iceland’s road back to the European Championship will go through a playoff semifinal match at home against Romania in March.

The Euro 2016 quarterfinalists were the highest-ranked team in the top-tier playoff bracket drawn Friday at UEFA.

Bulgaria will play at home against Hungary in another semifinal match. The winner will also host the final.

In the second tier, the winner of the Bosnia-Herzegovina match against Northern Ireland will host the final against either Slovakia or Ireland.

Top-ranked Scotland was given a home semifinal match against Israel in the third tier. The winner of the other semifinal, Norway or Serbia, will host the final.

Kosovo, Europe’s newest soccer nation, must win two away games in the fourth tier to advance to its first tournament.

The 16 teams were divided into four brackets based on placings in last year’s Nations League. Twenty nations directly advanced from traditional qualifying groups.

Single-game semifinals in each bracket will be played on March 26. The four finals will be played five days later.

The winners will advance to the 24-nation Euro 2020, to be played from June 12-July 12 in 12 countries across Europe.

The hosts include Ireland, Hungary, Romania and Scotland, which would be guaranteed two home games if the team advances.