No. 17 Villanova, No. 24 Baylor reach Myrtle Beach final

Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) guards Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 22 points and No. 17 Villanova beat Mississippi State 83-76 on Friday to advance to the Myrtle Beach Invitational final.

Villanova (4-1) will play No. 24 Baylor in the championship game Sunday.

Collin Gillespie added 18 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 17 and Jermaine Samuels had 14 and converted a key three-point play in the closing seconds for the Wildcats. They shot 59%, made at least 10 3-pointers for the second straight day and never trailed in the second half, advancing to the championship round of their in-season holiday tournament for the seventh straight year.

Tyson Carter had 22 points for Mississippi State (5-1).

NO. 24 BAYLOR 77, COASTAL CAROLINA 65

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinals.

Davion Mitchell added 15 points and Jared Butler had 12 for the Bears (4-1). They trailed for the first 9 minutes of the second half before taking control with a 30-8 run and holding the Chanticleers (3-3) without a field goal for the final 8 minutes.

Keishawn Brewton had 17 points for Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers lost scoring leader Ebrina Dibba to an apparent knee injury early in the second half.

NO. 22 TEXAS 62, CALIFORNIA 45

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 14 points, Jericho Sims had 12 points and nine rebounds and Texas rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat California in the 2K Empire Classic consolation game.

A night after falling to Georgetown, Texas (5-1) played in front of a sparse crowd against Cal (4-2), with Madison Square Garden only beginning to fill up late for the Duke-Georgetown nightcap.

Bradley led Cal with 22 points.