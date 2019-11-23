Dallas takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (9-9-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (13-8-2, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Chicago looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Stars are 4-1-1 against division opponents. Dallas has given up 13 power-play goals, stopping 84.3% of opponent chances.

The Blackhawks are 1-1-1 against the rest of their division. Chicago has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 19 points, scoring six goals and adding 13 assists. Alexander Radulov has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 11 goals and has 29 points. Kirby Dach has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mattias Janmark: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.