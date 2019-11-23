Buffalo, Missouri St. meet in Charleston Classic

Missouri State (3-3) vs. Buffalo (3-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State and Buffalo are set to square off in the Charleston Classic. Buffalo earned a 76-73 win over Towson in its most recent game, while Missouri State won 71-69 against Saint Joseph's in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Buffalo's Jayvon Graves has averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Bears, Keandre Cook has averaged 16.8 points and six rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 15 points.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Buffalo has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) across its past three matchups while Missouri State has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is rated second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Bulls have averaged 16.8 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25