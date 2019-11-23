Crouse scores, leaves with injury as Coyotes beat Kings

Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse, center, celebrates his goal with teammates as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joakim Ryan, right, makes his way to the Kings' bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP Photo

Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal before a scary fall that forced him to leave the game, and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.

Phil Kessel and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of seven, including a 3-0 home victory over the Kings on Monday. Antti Raanta made 43 saves for Arizona, which was outshot 45-18.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored for the Kings, whose five-game home winning streak ended. Jonathan Quick stopped 16 shots.

Crouse’s goal off a rebound in the second period put Arizona ahead 2-1. He left the game in the third period after he fell and hit his head awkwardly into the boards. After being checked by a trainer, he was helped off the ice, and he walked to the locker room.

Kessel opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. The Coyotes got through the neutral zone quickly, and he scored on a give-and-go play, assisted by Keller and Derek Stepan.

Kopitar tied it at 1-1 in the second period on the power play, his team-best ninth goal of the season.

Crouse scored at 15:29 of the second period and 27 seconds later, Clayton Keller was whistled for a hooking penalty. But the Kings came up empty on that power-play opportunity.

Fischer’s empty-netter made it 3-1 with 2:10 left in the game, but Prokhorkin responded quickly with the game’s final goal.

NOTES

Kings C Kopitar extended his team lead in points to 24. ... Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper, a former King, didn’t start Saturday but is expected to start in goal against Edmonton on Sunday. ... The Kings’ Hockey Fights Cancer auction Saturday raised over $28,000.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in a matchup of the Pacific Division’s top teams.

Kings: Host the San Jose Sharks on Monday.