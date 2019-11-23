UAB beat La Tech 20-14 for 18th straight home victory

Dylan Hopkins passed for 185 yards and rushed for 35, the UAB defense forced a late four-and-out and the Blazers beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 on Saturday for their 18th straight win at home.

UAB (8-3, 5-2 Conference USA) helped its chances at returning to the conference championship game by topping front-runner La. Tech (8-3, 5-2). The Blazers also got help from Western Kentucky, who beat Southern Mississippi (7-4, 5-2).

UAB has won every home game the past three seasons, the fourth-longest active streak.

Louisiana Tech forced a punt and took over at its 16 with 2:28 left and one timeout. On first down, Israel Tucker dropped a long pass down the middle with lots of space around him that might have gone the distance. And on fourth down, A.J. Brooks batted down a pass to the outside.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Aaron Allen was 16-of-34 passing with two touchdowns for La. Tech.