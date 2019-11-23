Taylor lifts Austin Peay over SE Louisiana 81-60

Terry Taylor had 37 points and 16 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 81-60 on Saturday night.

Jordyn Adams had 16 points and six rebounds for Austin Peay (2-3). Reginald Gee added 12 points. Carlos Paez had six assists for the home team.

Jeremiah Saunders had 14 points for the Lions (2-4). Von Julien added six assists.

Austin Peay matches up against South Carolina State at home on Monday. Southeastern Louisiana matches up against Vanderbilt on the road on Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25