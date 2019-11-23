LeBron, Lakers hold off Grizzlies for 7th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson (1) defends Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. AP Photo

LeBron James scored on a driving layup with 1:30 left to put the Los Angeles ahead to stay as the Lakers held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-108 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

The Grizzlies had a final chance with the ball and 1.3 seconds left. Jaren Jackson Jr. went sprawling trying to corral Kyle Anderson’s pass inbounding the ball.

James finished with 30 points. Anthony Davis added 22, Rajon Rondo had 14, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 and Dwight Howard had 10.

Rookie Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points. Jae Crowder added 21, Jackson finished with 20, Dillon Brooks had 12 and Anderson scored 10.

BUCKS 104, PISTONS 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th consecutive double-double to help Milwaukee beat Detroit, the Bucks’ seventh straight victory.

Wesley Mathews added 13 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 11 for the Bucks, who improved their record to an Eastern Conference best 13-3.

Derrick Rose had 20 points, Langston Galloway had 13, and Andre Drummond had 12 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit, which played without Blake Griffin.

Antetokounmpo is the first player to open the season with 16 consecutive double-doubles since Moses Malone did it with the Houston Rockets in 1981.

76ERS 113, HEAT 86

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 32 points and Philadelphia led from start to finish over Jimmy Butler and Miami.

Joel Embiid added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who won their fourth straight overall while improving to 7-0 at home.

Butler struggled to 11 points, missing nine of 13 field goal attempts in his return to Philadelphia. He sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Tyler Herro had 20 points to pace the Heat, who had won five in a row.

SUNS 100, TIMBERWOLVES 98

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 35 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Phoenix beat Minnesota in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who had lost three in a row.

Phoenix was clinging to a 98-95 lead when Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns missed a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left from just inside the half-court line. Booker went to the line and iced the game with a pair of free throws.

Towns had 31 points and 17 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost four of five. Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 22 points, and Andrew Wiggins added 21.

PACERS 111, MAGIC 106

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points, Aaron Holiday hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left, and Indiana beat Orlando.

Holiday, who finished with 13 points, had missed three other attempts from beyond the arc before breaking a 106-all tie. After his big shot, brother Justin Holiday stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and hit both free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining.

The Pacers have won six of seven at home and 11 of their past 13 against the Magic, who are winless in six road games.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Jonathan Isaac had 25 for the Magic.

BULLS 116, HORNETS 115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give Chicago the win over Charlotte.

LaVine, who questioned his relationship with coach Jim Boylen the previous night, shot 17 for 28 from the field — including 13 for 17 on 3s to tie an NBA record. Only Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

Rookie Coby White added 28 points for the Bulls.

Terry Rozier III had 28 points for Charlotte. Marvin Williams scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half.

SPURS 111, KNICKS 104

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and San Antonio snapped its longest losing streak under coach Gregg Popovich at eight games by beating New York.

The Spurs never trailed, led by as many as 28 and looked like the kind of team Popovich has usually had, not this one that has been one of the NBA’s worst defensively.

DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs, who came in yielding 116.1 points per game but held the Knicks under 100 until the final 10 seconds of the game.

Marcus Morris scored 20 points for the Knicks.

RAPTORS 119, HAWKS 116

ATLANTA (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 34 points and Fred VanVleet had 25, helping Toronto beat Trae Young and Atlanta.

Siakam has scored at least 30 in six games, one more than he had last season.

Norman Powell added 20 points for Toronto, which earned its third straight win.

Young had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his second career triple-double, but Atlanta dropped its sixth straight game. The dynamic second-year guard hit two 3-pointers from 30-plus feet.

CAVALIERS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Clarkson made all six of his 3-point attempts and scored 28 points, and Cleveland ended a six-game losing streak by beating Portland.

Tristan Thompson scored 25 points while Larry Nance Jr., who replaced the injured Kevin Love in the starting lineup, had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Love, Cleveland’s leading scorer, missed his second game this week because of a sore back.

Damian Lillard returned after missing two games because of back spasms and scored 23 points, but Portland dropped to 5-12 and is 2-10 this month.