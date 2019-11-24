Pope helps Bethune-Cookman past feisty Francis (Ill.)

Cletrell Pope scored 22 points with 17 rebounds and Bethune-Cookman won its fourth straight by beating NAIA-member St. Francis (Ill.) 74-70 on Sunday.

Isaiah Bailey added 22 points for the Wildcats (5-2). The Wildcats owned a 41-30 rebounding advantage and finished 26-of-53 shooting (49.1%) but was just 1 of 11 (9.1%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Despite the Wildcats’ size advantage, St. Francis led by 17 with 12:50 before halftime. Bethune-Cookman rallied before the half ended and reduced its deficit to 37-34. The game featured seven lead changes and was tied on six occasions.

Lewis Holey lead the Fighting Saints with 18 points. Cole Micek, Eric Ting and Jorden Thornton each scored 14 for St. Francis.

The Fighting Saints stayed close with the help of nine 3-pointers and a 17-of-19 mark from the free throw line.