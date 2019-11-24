Killingsworth leads Columbia outburst in 82-52 win over CCSU

Mike Smith scored 20 points and Jake Killingsworth scored 17 points and Columbia beat Central Connecticut 82-52 in a Hall of Fame Tip-Off contest Sunday night.

Columbia (2-5) built a 16-5 lead when Jack Forrest made a layup with 13:56 before halftime. The Blue Devils scored the next five points but never got closer the rest of the way.

Killingsworth made a layup, back-to-back 3-pointers, Randy Brumant made a pair of free throws, and Killingsworth added another 3 and the Lions were up 43-20. Killingsworth scored 14 of his 17 in a four-minute span and Columbia led 48-26 at halftime.

Tai Bibbs scored 11 for the Lions and Randy Brumant grabbed 10 rebounds.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jamir Reed led Central Connecticut (0-7) with 14 points, Xavier Wilson scored 12 and Greg Outlaw 11.

The Blue Devils now have lost 13 straight dating back to last season with their last win coming against Robert Morris on Feb. 9.